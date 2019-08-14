LOUISIANA – Plans for 2019 Colorfest continue to firm up.
Appointing chairs responsible for different aspects of the fall event was on the agenda at Thursday’s meeting of Colorfest planners in City Hall.
Jeri Love will serve as vendor chair; Maggie Neff as parade chair; Jessie Stark as Kids Corner, with help from Katie Niedner and Tina Chidster.
An entertainment chair remains to be named. According to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristal Pitzer, the entertainment chair will take the lead on booking and managing the performers appearing on Colorfest’s main stage.
“We are less than 90 days out from Colorfest 2019 and would like to make this an amazing event for locals and tourists.Please contact us today if you would like to help,” Pitzer said.
Organizers also discussed another important priority: the indentification of companies willing to sponsor the many different Colorfest events.
