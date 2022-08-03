On Friday, July 29, two people were seriously injured, and one person received minor injuries, in a collision on Hwy. 54, near Pike 291, just a short distance from the Pike County Fairground.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 1995 Kenworth truck, being driven by Daniel Smith, 60, did not slow in time for traffic on Hwy. 54. His truck struck the back of a 2007 Ford F150 being driven by Harrison Turner, 25. Turner’s vehicle then impacted a 2002 Chevy S10, being driven by Clint Darnell, 27. In the impact, Turner’s Ford overturned.
