Projects and initiatives discussed
While the crowd was small at the first coffee with a cop event, The Bridge seemed to draw in double the number of patrons for the second monthly meet and greet. This time, those representing the Louisiana police department were Chief Will Jones and Officer Burns Forsythe. Forsythe walked around the coffee shop to talk with those who were sitting at tables. Jones sat down with members of Pike Safe Neighborhoods and discussed numerous projects and initiatives going on at the police department.
“We just signed a contract for a K-9,” Jones said. “We have a certified trainer for it and this is something we have really wanted to do. We wrote a few grants and were able to come up with the necessary funding. We have our dog, bite certified and drug certified. And we paid a little extra money to have it certified in fentanyl (detection), because we have a problem with fentanyl here. The dog was raised by a family with kids, so it is used to being played with by children. We are looking forward to having our new K-9 in action around the middle of December,” he added.
“We have also been working on remodeling the third floor of the City Hall building. There were in too many random offices for law enforcement, being scattered around the building, which made it difficult at times to effectively communicate. So, it just made sense to utilize this unused space so that we could bring everyone together on the same floor,” Jones said.
The morning was busy with people who were coming in for coffee, and some who just stopped by to chat with the police. One of the visitors, Jim Griffith, asked Jones about the upcoming citizens academy training that the police department is planning for next year.
“We are looking to begin the training in January,” said Jones. “What the citizens academy is all about, is to give citizens a working knowledge of law enforcement procedures. It will also give the participants a better understanding of how to handle certain issues that may arise in their communities. We will be partnering with Pike Safe Neighborhoods, who are in the process of setting up a neighborhood watch program here in Louisiana. They will have members training with us in this program, which will help them to better identify and address criminal activity,” he added.
Jones also stated that there would be some fun activities included in the training, such as the opportunity target practice at their new firing range using the guns that are employed by the police department. If you would like more information about the citizens academy training, please contact the Louisiana Police Department. If you would like more information about the Neighborhood Watch program, please contact Pike Safe Neighborhoods on their Facebook page.
