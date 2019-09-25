BOWLING GREEN – Local officials heard about an additional $16 million in infrastructure spending in the region from a representative of the Missouri Department of Transportation at a meeting last Thursday of the Hwy. 54 Coalition.
The group is dedicated to securing funding and support for an expansion of Hwy. 54, though its meetings frequently touch on other transportation-related issues in the region.
Pike County Commissioners Bill Allen, Justin Sheppard and Chris Gamm were in attendance at the meeting, along with Carolyn Wisecarver of the Pike County Development Authority, two Audrain County commissioners and MoDOT officials.
Tom Batenhorst, the district planning manager for MoDOT’s northeast district, updated the group on MoDOT operations in the area.
The news that Missouri would get an $81.2 million grant to build a bridge bringing I-70 across the Missouri River just west of Columbia has freed up money allocated by the legislature in their last session, Batenhorst said. The Rocheport Bridge and related climbing lanes will cost $255.8 million when local and state spending is included, dwarfing even the substantial amount spent to bridge the Mississippi at Louisiana.
The grant released $301 million in bonding for projects elsewhere in the state — enough to address 215 bridges in need of repair around the state. All of those projects were already budgeted, meaning that a total of $351 million — the $301 million in bonding and $50 million also allocated by the legislature — will be divided up between the agency’s districts for other projects.
The Northeast district, which includes Pike County, will get $16 million, which Batenhorst said would be spent on somewhat broadening shoulders on some routes and overhauling the interchange where U.S. 61 meets State Hwy. 47 in Troy.
“The bridge needs work, it may not need total replacement but it will end up being totally replaced as part basically redoing the whole interchange. It’s as much safety and congestion as it is the condition of the bridge,” Batenhorst said. He estimated that the changes would cost around $10 million to $11 million.
“Its a nightmare,” Gamm said of the existing interchange.
The complicated shuffling of resources did not end up with more money for Hwy. 54, but attendees at the meeting characterized it as a move in the right direction.
“At least over the course of the last few years, this is the biggest movement of money into transportation that we’ve seen. It’s not getting our project done … but it’s getting stuff done in the state, and that’s a good thing,” Audrain County Commissioner Alan Winders said. “It’s convoluted as heck, but at least its not nothing.”
A second list of projects — a “wish-list” prepared by the district in case it receives an even larger windfall at a later date — does include money for engineering in preparation for Hwy. 54 expansion, Batenhorst said.
One issue more directly in the coalition’s remit: the roundabout recently installed in Audrain County on 54 by Community R-VI. Officials from both counties noted that the opening of the roundabout had been disruptive, but struck a positive note about its future prospects.
“The fact is it was hard. You had to drive 2 miles of gravel to get 100 feet or 400 feet to the school. But that’s open now. And people did make it, they made it through that,” Winders said.
“I was there shortly after it was open at the time school was letting out and there were tractor trailers, and there were buses and there were passenger cars — vehicles everywhere. And nobody was stopping,” Winders added. “I don’t know how many times I’ve sat on that intersection and waited and waited to continue east on 54. And that wasn’t happening. I think its going to be the safety improvement that we thought it was going to be, and I think it is going to help traffic more than I would have guessed.
Brian Haefner, also with MoDOT, updated the group on the $1.3 million roundabout to be built in Bowling Green at the intersection of Bus. Hwy. 61 and Rt. 161. The cost of the project will be shared between the city and the state.
“As of right now, we’re kind of shooting for October, November of 2020 to start the project, so it would be built in ’21,” Haefner said.
The group decided to cancel their scheduled October meeting, which overlapped with a meeting of area county commissioners on Oct. 17 in Louisiana, Mo. Their next meeting will be Nov. 21.
