Missouri Route J in Ralls County between U.S. Route 36 and Missouri 19 is closed because of winter weather and several incidents involving tractor trailers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has discouraged any travel today. The snow is still falling in many parts of the state, as well as blowing, causing drifting across roads that have already been cleared.
Motorists are being directed to use U.S. 36, U.S. 61, MO 19, and U.S. 24 in lieu of Route J.
For updated road conditions, go to modot.org and click on the traveler map. This map is available for your smartphone as an app, as well, and displays by color road conditions on all major roads. Roads are not expected to be much better tomorrow morning; please plan your commute accordingly. Drive slowly and to conditions. Be sure your phone is fully charged before going and have extra clothing, blankets and water in your vehicle.
