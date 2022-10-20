It may have taken several years for Clarksville to get its new water tower, but the construction was completed recently and Mayor Jo Anne Smiley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Wednesday to commemorate the tower’s completion.

“Welcome to a happy moment for the life of Clarksville,” she said to the group who came to help with the ribbon cutting. “Clarksville is grateful for many things. We’ve had a wonderful Apple Fest this past weekend. The goal of the board that exists now and the previous boards of aldermen—for a long time—have been working for clean, safe water, and all that goes with it, and all that is demanded of it in Clarksville. It has culminated with a water tower.”

