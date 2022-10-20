Those who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Clarksville’s new water tower stand on Howard Street with the top of the tower just visible at the top of the hill behind them. Mayor Jo Anne Smiley, center, prepares to cut the ribbon. Photo by Stan Schwartz
Those who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Clarksville’s new water tower stand on Howard Street with the top of the tower just visible at the top of the hill behind them. Mayor Jo Anne Smiley, center, prepares to cut the ribbon. Photo by Stan Schwartz
It may have taken several years for Clarksville to get its new water tower, but the construction was completed recently and Mayor Jo Anne Smiley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Wednesday to commemorate the tower’s completion.
“Welcome to a happy moment for the life of Clarksville,” she said to the group who came to help with the ribbon cutting. “Clarksville is grateful for many things. We’ve had a wonderful Apple Fest this past weekend. The goal of the board that exists now and the previous boards of aldermen—for a long time—have been working for clean, safe water, and all that goes with it, and all that is demanded of it in Clarksville. It has culminated with a water tower.”
Smiley wanted to honor all those who participated in seeing this project through.
“None of this was easy,” she said. “It takes all of us pulling together.”
Even though Clarksville has faced some tough times in recent years, she added, it has, through tenacity, come back.
“As the governor has proclaimed this to be Clean Water Month, it seems appropriate that we gather to celebrate and honor those who have been instrumental in completing the $2 million project of the Clarksville Water Tower,” she added.
The project, Smiley noted, is being funded 70% by USDA and CDBG. Maguire Iron was the contractor for construction of the tower. Busy Bee Construction handled the waterlines. Municipal Electric Co. was the controls contractor and Klinger & Associates was the engineer. Smiley also noted that Mark Twain Regional Council of Government helped as well.
Cindy Hultz, with MTRCG, said, her group was thrilled with the outcome of the original application and to see Clarksville get the water tower it deserves and much needed infrastructure.
Mark Bross, who is with Klinger & Associates all those who stuck with the company through the long journey to project completion. He noted that several of the aldermen have changed over the years.
“It’s been a journey,” he said. “We started this project in 2011.” They were working toward improving the community’s water service.
The town had been served by three old reservoirs. Bross was unsure how old they were. But they were leaking. There had been some thought to building new reservoirs.
He also noted there had been periodic water main breaks because of the aging infrastructure.
“The plan was to get a replacement water tower, in one way shape or form,” he said.
“We started, originally, looking at a ground storage tank,” he said. It took them four sites before finding the right one. He noted that easement and land-owner issues complicated the project moving forward. He added that at one point, they had abandoned the project.
“Thankfully, the funding agencies said, ‘We want you to stick with it’,” Bross said.
So they did, and it culminated in the current water tower.
He thanked the council members and the mayor for also sticking with the plan, and his staff, and the other companies that help get the tower built.
“I’ve never had a project last almost half my career,” he added. But he was glad to be able to see it through. “Persistence pays off.”
Smiley said she and the board questioned themselves at times over the 11-year span of the project, wondering if it was something they should be doing.
She noted that they stuck with it, working through all the myriad issues to bring a new tower and clean water to the residents of Clarksville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.