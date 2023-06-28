Members of the Louisiana City Council voted unanimously to adopt a new official seal for the city of Louisiana during a special meeting on June 12.
The design for the new logo was created by Woodrow Polston, who said that he originally created it for a contest.
“I altered my design that I created for a chamber of commerce contest,” said Polston. “I was told that it would have been chosen as the new chamber (of commerce) logo except that it had too many colors in the design, which would create issues for the company that prints the chamber’s materials. After receiving a lot of positive feedback about the appeal of the design, I teamed up with TNT Studios on Georgia Street to produce coffee mugs with the design on them. I began selling these mugs and making them available in a few shops around town after changing it slightly to better represent the city rather than the chamber,” he said.
A portion of the proceeds are being donated to the Louisiana Concerned Citizens group for its community projects. Several people at City Hall, including the mayor and the city administrator, were so impressed with the design, they brought it before the council for consideration, Polston added.
Plans to use the design for a fundraiser during Colorfest have also been made by City Administrator Bryan Spencer. Currently, City Clerk Miryah Polston is painting a large mural of the new city logo on the wall of her office. This is not the first contribution of art that she has made to a local government building.
“I have a barn quilt that I painted a few years ago hanging in the county clerk’s office at the Pike County Courthouse,” said Polston. “It was auctioned off during a fundraising dinner, and County Clerk Laura Stumbaugh was the high bidder. It depicts the state of Missouri with a flowing American flag covering it with a dark wood stain surrounding it. For this mural that I am doing at City Hall, it is really going to brighten up the new office space that we have created. I have received a lot of compliments about it and I tell everyone that I appreciate the feedback, though I consider myself an amateur at best,” she added.
The new logo depicts a view of the river with Victorian homes, a captain’s wheel in the center, and the new Camp Clark Bridge in the background. The design will be utilized on all official documents for the city of Louisiana.
