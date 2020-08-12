The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation board said it was “saddened” that it “had to postpone the Rhythm in the Park event at this time. Because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pike County the City of Bowling Green has determined that it would be in the best interest of the public to postpone the 2020 Rhythm in the Park event.
During the group’s next meeting the park board would decide if the event would just be postponed or possibly canceled. The board told vendors that if they are not able to participate at a later date they would be issued a refund.
“Thank you for understanding this difficult decision,” the board wrote in a Facebook post.
