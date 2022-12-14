During a special council meeting Monday night, members of the Louisiana City Council voted to hire Christopher Heatherly as Louisiana’s interim police chief.
The vote was taken during the council’s closed session where the members questioned Heatherly before deciding to hire him. After the meeting transistioned back into open session, Mayor Tim Carter announced the result of the vote.
“The council took a vote to pass Resolution 19-2022 to fill the interim position with Mr. Heatherly,” said Carter. Heatherly was sworn in by City Clerk Memarie Gonzales.
Carter and the council agreed to have a portion of the question and answer session open to the public before voting to go into closed session. Heatherly was questioned about his background in law enforcement. He said that he has been in law enforcement roles since the 1990s and has worked for various departments. He explained the details of an officer involved shooting that took the life of a 35-year-old man in 2016. He said that it would be an honor to work for the city of Louisiana.
“I would like to thank the mayor and police hiring board for the opportunity to be here tonight and I would be honored to serve here,” said Heatherly. “I first looked at working here in 1993. I had just got out of the Navy, and I fell in love with Louisiana. Years went by, and now I have a lot more experience than I did then. I am open and transparent, and I will be happy to answer any questions that anyone has at any time,” he added.
After months of turmoil and discontent at City Hall, citizens have been struggling to envision what the future holds for the Louisiana Police Department. With the termination of former Police Chief William Jones, who was charged with numerous drug related felonies, Carter met with the police hiring committee and Pike County commissioners to discuss the possibility of disbanding the police department and contracting with the county. Upon learning that Pike County was asking for nearly half a million dollars for a deal, talks to move forward with the Sheriff’s Office were abandoned.
After Chief Deputy David Penrod was terminated in November for performance related issues, only three officers have been on active duty, leaving Louisiana vulnerable to criminal activity. After reviewing approximately 12 applications for the police chief position, the mayor and police hiring committee narrowed down the applicants to Heatherly last week. Carter said that they would be moving forward to fill other vacant positions in the police department soon.
“We are supposed to have a total of eight officers in the department,” said Carter. “We have had five or six applicants that we have considered but we have really been waiting to get the new police chief in place before filling those officer vacancies,” he added.
