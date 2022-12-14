New police chief

Christopher Heatherly, left, stands with his friend Chief Tony Tomlinson while being sworn in by City Clerk Memarie Gonzales. Photo by Woodrow Polston

During a special council meeting Monday night, members of the Louisiana City Council voted to hire Christopher Heatherly as Louisiana’s interim police chief.

The vote was taken during the council’s closed session where the members questioned Heatherly before deciding to hire him. After the meeting transistioned back into open session, Mayor Tim Carter announced the result of the vote.

Recommended for you