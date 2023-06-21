Members of the Louisiana City Council met for a special session on June 12, in the downstairs chambers of City Hall. After the approval of the agenda, Mayor Tim Carter announced that he appointed Cassie Cordes to the Ward II council seat. After brief discussion, the council voted unanimously to accept her appointment. After City Clerk Miryah Polston, swore her in, Codes took her seat at the council table.
Also on the agenda was the discussion of a proposed social media policy. In the proposal, the new policy would require all city employees to refrain from posting negative comments about the city online. The main purpose of the policy is to ensure that all city employees represent the city in a positive light. The policy would specifically prohibit racial comments, hate comments and comments that contain threats.
John Phillips, the city’s economic development director, said that he felt that the policy could have unintended affects.
“I am a blogger and this could be a problem for me,” said Phillips. “I am not trying to be difficult I am just concerned about the policy. I have subscribers that read my political commentary online and I don’t want to be held accountable for criticism,” he added.
After discussion among the council members, it was decided to work on the policy and revisit it at a later date.
Next on the agenda, was a proposed change to payroll procedures. This proposal is an effort to streamline the payroll process, because there is no holding period, which creates a window of only six hours to complete payroll for all city employees. This proposal was also set aside for more discussion.
