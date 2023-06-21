Cassie Coerdes

Photo: Cassie Cordes, left, is sworn in as the new Ward II councilwoman by City Clerk Miryah Polston. Photo by Julia Polston

Members of the Louisiana City Council met for a special session on June 12, in the downstairs chambers of City Hall. After the approval of the agenda, Mayor Tim Carter announced that he appointed Cassie Cordes to the Ward II council seat. After brief discussion, the council voted unanimously to accept her appointment. After City Clerk Miryah Polston, swore her in, Codes took her seat at the council table.

Also on the agenda was the discussion of a proposed social media policy. In the proposal, the new policy would require all city employees to refrain from posting negative comments about the city online. The main purpose of the policy is to ensure that all city employees represent the city in a positive light. The policy would specifically prohibit racial comments, hate comments and comments that contain threats.

