Aldermen seek input from community on changes
BOWLING GREEN—The subject of the city’s pool has come up numerous times during the Board of Aldermen meetings, said City Administrator Linda Luebrecht.
There’s a lot to consider when looking at the pool facility as it is now, and what it could be. With all that in mind, Luebrecht said the Board of Aldermen were seeking input from people in the community on what they wanted in their pool.
“We had talked last fall after the pool closed about really wanting a newer pool,” she said. The board was considering keeping the current pool but adding next to it a zero-entry pool. It would fit in the parking area on the west side of the pool behind the shelter.
The aldermen wanted to add some fun things for children and young adults, like a mushroom and a water tower.
Luebrecht said the city government needs the community’s support with any direction they take in updating the current aquatic facility.
“If we build a new pool, will the people stay here and use it, or will they go to the one in Vandalia, Troy, Wentzville or Hannibal?” she asked.
The pool has never been a money maker for the city. In fact, Luebrecht said, the city always budgets for a loss when it comes to pool upkeep and operations.
“But it’s not a huge loss,” she added. The Board of Aldermen knew this and were OK with it as long as city residents wanted to use the facility.
Back then, the YMCA was managing the pool. That management came to an end and the city hired an outside management company, which proved to be a bad idea in the end. There were several problems with that.
Last year, a local person came forward and volunteered to manage the pool, and did it again this year.
Luebrecht said she informed the board that the city did not have the attendance to support the payroll for the pool. But they did not complain about that, she noted.
What’s of concern right now, she said, is the pool’s age. Estimates have it at about 32 years. And as it gets older maintenance gets more costly.
If the city removes the current facility and builds one big new one, Luebrecht said, estimates show it could cost between $750,000 and $1 million.
The aldermen and the park board really want a pool for the community, she said. But because of the cost it’s important for the people in the community weigh in on what they want and if they’re willing to pay for it.
“Plans right now are to continue to band-aide the current pool,” she said, “while putting back some money each fiscal year so that they could build a new one.”
But that could take several years, and in the end, they might have to take out a loan, she said. The board does not want to initiate another tax, she added.
“Right now, it is funded by a sales tax,” Luebrecht said.
Another idea was if Bowling Green did not have pool, the city would bus people to either Vandalia or the YMCA pool in Louisiana. But that has a lot of liability for the city.
They also talked about fundraisers and donations to raise enough money for a new pool. She knew that the YMCA was able to come up with a lot of donations from this area, but would the people do the same for a Bowling Green swimming pool?
“We don’t know,” Luebrecht said.
It would be nice to have a big new pool, she said, and it would be nice to have an indoor pool to use year round. But it all comes down to cost and does the community want it.
She is working on putting together a survey for the citizens to fill out. In the meantime, she said people could contact her directly at Luebrecht@bowlinggreen-mo.gov.
