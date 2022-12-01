A large group of citizens turned out for a town hall meeting at the Twin Pike YMCA last week. Organized by the Louisiana Ministerial Alliance, a panel of seven local ministers were seated at the front of the upstairs meeting room to help moderate the event. Pastor Bill Maupin welcomed those who attended.

“We welcome you here to the Louisiana town hall meeting,” said Maupin. “We are looking forward to hearing from a variety of you this evening. There are concerns we will discuss tonight involving credibility in city leadership, the inhospitable atmosphere of the meeting room of the City Council meetings, areas of potential corruption within the city government and the police department. Glen Hickerson will be starting the meeting with a prayer, and he will also be reading the names of eight young people in our community that have lost their lives due to drug overdose in the last two years,” he added.

