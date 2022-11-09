Attorney describes potential impeachment process during special meeting
A large crowd quickly swelled to more than 100 people at City Hall last week as council members arrived to hold a special closed session. The purpose of the special meeting was to hear a report from attorney Paul Martin, who was hired by the council to investigate complaints filed against the Mayor Tim Carter by Officer Robert Embly, and former officer Jimmy Turner. In Embly’s statement, according to sources close to the investigation, his complaints began before Carter’s election.
“He made threats to the police department before he ran for mayor,” said Embly in a written statement. “He has stalked and followed officers around town and slowly passed by me during traffic stops. His actions continued after he was elected. In April, when I refused to meet with him, he threatened me by saying ‘I’ll remember that,’ and I expected to be fired. I believe that Carter is a nut case and is capable of shooting up City Hall if he doesn’t get his way,” Embly said in his complaint.
After council members received these complaints against the newly elected mayor, which collectively state that he has created a hostile work environment, they voted to hire an attorney to conduct an independent investigation regarding the allegations against Carter.
Citizens became concerned that the council was seeking to impeach the duly elected mayor when they learned that the attorney, Martin, who the council hand-selected to conduct the investigation, has a decade-long history of serving as special prosecutor in the impeachment hearings of Missouri mayors. Martin explained the process to the public before the council went into closed session.
“I was hired by the city to investigate the complaints of officers Embly and Turner against the mayor for various allegations,” said Martin. “The purpose of the investigation was to determine whether or not probable cause exists for discipline of the mayor. We will go into closed session to discuss my investigation and the report of what I found. I would also like to talk about the disciplinary process of the city. The kinds of discipline that can be considered are a public reprimand, a censure resolution, or the extreme is removal, which is impeachment. It will be up to you the council to decide whether to move forward and what discipline you decide to exact,” he said.
Seeking out more information about the alleged opposition to Carter being elected mayor, online photos were located of officer Embly standing with Louisiana Police Chief Will Jones in Walmart wearing a T-shirt depicting a middle finger with “Tim Carter” written on it just before the April election. There is also a private Facebook group called “Citizens to Eliminate Mr. Shady Tim Carter for Mayor.” The group consisting of 115 members lists Jessica Stafford as the page administrator. Her Facebook profile has no activity dating before the creation of the group page, and states that she is an attorney, though she is not listed with the Missouri Bar Association. The Facebook page has several city employees on its friends list.
Martin, who stands to make a substantial amount of money from taxpayers if an impeachment trial takes place, said that there would be an open hearing involved in the process. He went on to explain the details of an impeachment hearing.
“The mayor would have due process,” said Martin. There would be an open hearing where cross-examination would take place, with a court reporter to record everything. The council will sit as judges and I would serve as the special prosecutor on behalf of the city. The council will need to choose a hearing officer who would be able to sit through the hearing to rule on evidence and procedural matters. That person would ideally be a lawyer, because a lawyer would be familiar with those kinds of issues. I do not advise that council members sit as hearing officers, though it is possible to do so. There is a possibility that there will be subpoenas for witnesses in an impeachment trial. If the council chooses to go forward, it will be weeks before there is a hearing,” he added.
Only a few minutes into the closed session, Carter was asked by council members to leave the closed meeting. He consented to the request and joined a large crowd of supporters outside in City Hall. Carter said that he would take action regarding the request for him to remove himself from the meeting.
“I plan to file an injunction concerning this. I will also have my attorney present for the next meeting whether in person or via zoom. If this goes as far as an impeachment hearing, we will utilize everything within the legal system that we can to obtain all the discovery and everything that they have got and depose everyone involved. This may include council members, city employees and citizens. I will exercise my right to do that. It will cost me a lot … and I am prepared to do just that,” said Carter.
As the city has been thrown into a statewide spotlight following the arrest of Jones on felony drug charges, supporters of Carter are expressing that things are finally coming to light concerning corruption within the department. Statewide agencies are getting involved as the attorney general’s office has been assigned to Jones’ case, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was on hand for the protest, and according to one citizen, even the FBI is looking into claims of corruption within the city’s administration after receiving a packet of documents. One thing that all parties involved seem to agree upon, is that something needs to change. And that something needs to be done about the overdose deaths that are happening in the city.
