Attorney describes potential impeachment process during special meeting

A large crowd quickly swelled to more than 100 people at City Hall last week as council members arrived to hold a special closed session. The purpose of the special meeting was to hear a report from attorney Paul Martin, who was hired by the council to investigate complaints filed against the Mayor Tim Carter by Officer Robert Embly, and former officer Jimmy Turner. In Embly’s statement, according to sources close to the investigation, his complaints began before Carter’s election.

