LOUISIANA—Citizens crowded into City Hall last week to hear and share concerns during the city council meeting. Because of a lack of seating, some of the attendants stood against the walls and even sat on the floor, as City Attorney Lyndee Rodamaker addressed the council.
“I would like to briefly summarize the position of the mayor concerning what has happened,” said Rodamaker. “I won’t go into too much detail concerning what information you have already received. Basically, many of the constitutionally protected rights that Mr. (Ryan) Jakab alludes to really just don’t exist. There is no protected right to remain in a public building or to enter a public building freely as one wishes. The mayor by statute has superintending authority of City Hall, and the action taken by the mayor is a limitation simply conditioning entry into City Hall for Mr. Jakab for a limited period of time. He is allowed to enter city hall for public meetings, and he is allowed to enter city hall with a previously scheduled appointment,” she added.
The order of limitation resulted from an incident where Jakab visited City Hall and requested information, including an officer’s name and badge number who was present during a recent traffic stop. While at city hall, he recorded his visit and is seen on video repeatedly questioning the city administrator and city clerk. In another video, he questions an officer repeatedly as the mayor observes the interaction in the background. Based on the incident and concerns from city employees in the building, Mayor Kathy Smith issued the order of limitation.
The traffic stop that Jakab visited city hall to discuss was recorded and uploaded to YouTube. According to the video, Jakab was pulled over after “flipping off” a police vehicle. Chief Will Jones is seen in the video as he approaches Jakab’s car and asks, “How are you today, sir?”
Jakab then asked Jones why he had been pulled over, and Jones stated that he was making sure that he (Jakab) was all right and not under distress. Jones let Jakab go after Jakab stated that he had been just waving and exercising his free speech. As Jones walked back to his car, there is a thump sound in the video, which Jakab claimed was the sound made by a second officer, who had arrived during the stop, and was at the passenger side of his vehicle. Jakab claimed the officer tapped his vehicle as he walked away. It was this officer that Jakab was attempting to identify at city hall.
A motion to leave the order of limitation in place was made by councilmember Dean Burleson and seconded by councilman Nick Fregeau. The votes were 4-3 in favor of leaving the order in place.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several citizens expressed concerns about whether or not police officers were driving city vehicles for personal use. Corey Anderson said there were pictures and videos being posted online that raised concern.
“I have a question, so that we can all stop talking about it, posting videos and pictures,” said Anderson. “What are the rules for city vehicles being used for personal use?” he asked.
Smith stated that city vehicles are not to be used for personal use. Anderson then questioned why Louisiana police officers were seen at a restaurant in Bowling Green while driving city vehicles.
Jones responded to the question, noting that, “Bowling Green is the county seat. We go there for the Division of Family Services, for court, and we go there to speak to the prosecuting attorney, as well as a juvenile officer. We are there multiple times a week. I have instructed the officers that they have a right to eat lunch while they are there on business.”
Smith added that she felt that the employees should be able to eat there when they are on duty.
Last to speak was former Louisiana Police chief, April Epperson, who was seeking clarification on the rules regarding the use of city vehicles.
“Mayor Smith, could you reiterate again what the policy is about the usage of vehicles?” asked Epperson. Smith again stated that the officers were allowed to eat lunch out of town while they were on duty conducting business. Epperson requested that the council revisit the policy in question. Fregeau stated that the council could take a look at the ordinances. Epperson also requested that the council revisit the policy regarding impounded vehicles. She said that it was not right to charge weekend storage fees if citizens were not allowed to pay their fees and get their vehicles out during the weekend. Fregeau agreed to also revisit that ordinance.
A motion was made to adjourn regular session and enter closed session at 7:11 p.m. All votes were in favor.
