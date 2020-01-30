By Stan Schwartz
BOWLING GREEN—The R-I School Board voted Tuesday, Jan. 21, during their meeting to promote Joe Chinn to the head football coach position.
Chinn, who has been with the Bowling Green school system since 2015, said he was quite excited to learn the news about being named the next head football coach for the Bowling Green Bobcats.
“I’m very excited and looking forward to taking on this responsibility,” Chinn said in a phone interview on Monday. “I’m really blessed that (Principal) Mr. Mullins and (Athletic Director) coach (Matt) Chance gave me this opportunity, and that the school board took a shot at giving me this opportunity.”
“We are very excited for coach Chinn to take over the head football position,” said Chance. “Coach Chinn is a strong leader and is very respected with our faculty and student body. The football program will be in good hands with him.”
Chinn went to high school in Monroe City and graduated from Quincy University. His first job right out of college was with Bowling Green. He had already assumed some of the head coaching responsibilities after Kevin Krietemeyer announced he was stepping down from the position to seek employment closer to where he lives with his family in Mexico, Mo.
Chinn said he’s already been working on setting up the summer training calendar for the team.
“I’m going to be meeting with the players this week,” he said, “to let them know what’s going on.” He added that he’s hoping for just as good attendance over the summer. During 2019, at least 90 percent of the players made it to the conditioning training and football camps.
He wants the team to have good success this coming season on and off the field.
“I want them to be just as good academically,” he added.
He started as the defensive coordinator for the football team in 2015, and has pretty much stayed with that for the last five years. He is also the assistant coach for the track team. He and his wife, Paige, moved here with their son shortly after Joe took the job with BGHS.
“She has always supported me in my efforts,” Chinn said about his wife. When he told her the news about being promoted to the head coach position, he said she was really excited for his advancement.
“We’ve always done this together,” he said. Paige is the school nurse and the assistant coach for the girls basketball team.
Chinn was impressed with how much Krietemeyer was able to build the team during his time here.
“He’s done a good job with the program,” Chinn said. He considers Krietemeyer a close friend and mentor. When he started coaching at BGHS there were only 19 football players. This last season there were close to 50 players, and Chinn said he hopes to have that many come this fall when the football season kicks off.
“I really appreciate him, and everything he’s done,” Chinn said of Krietemeyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.