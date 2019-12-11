BOWLING GREEN—The hallway was packed with parents and children as they lined up to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus inside the Pike County Health Department Home Care and Hospice building.
PCHD has been hosting this event since 2011 said Jennifer Schumacher, administrative assistant and events coordinator for PCHD. She helped coordinate all the activities. There were raffles for children’s toys and free cookies and chocolate milk, along with gifts for all the children who came through the doors on Saturday. The building’s lobby was transformed into a winter wonderland as children were welcomed by Frosty the Snowman. They normally get about 500 people come through to meet Santa.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were seated in their sleigh inside the conference room. A live reindeer helped set the scene for anyone who wanted a photo with St. Nick.
PCHD Marketing Coordinator Tracy Brookshire, dressed at Woody, the character from the “Toy Story” movies, was helping out by taking the photos for Tim Ellsworth of Morning Star Reindeer. Once they had sat with Santa, the children were allowed to get a candy cane, some cookies and milk, along with a gift.
Ellsworth has been travelling all over north-central Missouri with his reindeer, Prancer. He has two other crews—one that stays in Branson, Mo., and the other travels in southern Illinois. He’s been doing this since he retired from construction in 2005.
Ryan and Lauren Ingram were there with their little daughter, Charlette. They let her sit with Santa and Mrs. Claus by herself.
Out back, Duane McGill was tending to the stock trailer that’s used to haul Prancer around to the various events. He looks a lot like Santa, too. McGill said that he can fill in as Santa if the places they travel to don’t have one available.
“We used to stop in all the children’s hospitals, too,” he said. “I don’t think we’re doing them next year, because we don’t have the time.”
For some children in those hospitals, sitting on Santa’s lap is not an option, he said. “For them, I get up as close as I can to the glass and they put their hand out and sometimes their nose.”
I absolutely love doing this,” he added. “The only time it gets to me, like this year, I’ve had three or four that have lost a sister or a brother and want to know if I can bring them home for Christmas.
“I tell them, ‘I can’t do that, but if you write a letter and send a picture, I’ll make sure they get it.’”
One little girl, he said, wasn’t gone 20 minutes when she came back with her letter.
“The car pulled up and the door opened, and she come running out with her letter and she jumps in my arms. I’m trying to hold the reindeer and she says, ‘Would you please give this to Ricky for me?’ I said, ‘I sure will honey, I sure will.’”
He started playing Santa a long time ago for St. Jude’s Hospital because his oldest daughter’s best friend died of Leukemia.
“When this happened Danny Thomas was still alive, and I got to meet him,” McGill said. He would collect money for St. Jude’s from his little town and county in Illinois.
The first time he went to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, he said a little girl came up to him and said, “You know I’m going to die, don’t you?” Stunned at first, McGill said, “Now who told you that?” She told him that a lot of children die from the kind of cancer she had.
“So I told her, ‘You know what? I don’t think you are.’ She said, ‘Really!’
“I was hooked after that,” he said. Even though it was 40 years ago, the memory still brought tears to his eyes.
“Kids are amazing. They are so tough. When they don’t know what to be scared of they don’t know to be scared,” he said.
