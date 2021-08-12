Bucket list gets one shorter after trike ride
BOWLING GREEN—Delores “Butch” Meyer discussed what was on her bucket list with friends, Mike and Cathy Dameron. Before too long, the 83-year-old found herself on the back of Mike’s Harley Davidson Trike cruising through the countryside and into town.
It was there on W. Main Street that the three friends decided to make the bucket list trip official by getting their photo in the Bowling Green Times. Cathy has her own trike and came along to make sure Delores got the ride she wanted.
Mike said, “She’s 104-years old,” with a huge grin on his face. Cathy rolled her eyes and said not to believe a word her husband said.
“She’s worried about getting off (the trike),” Mike added. “I told her not to worry, I’d take her back to her yard out there and throw her off.”
Cathy could only shake her head at her husband’s antics.
“They were just going to take me for a short ride,” Delores said. But they’d been out for a little more than an hour by the time they made it to the newspaper office on the square. “It’s the end of my bucket list,” she added.
That doesn’t mean she’s ready to kick the bucket. Delores said she would probably need a new bucket because she could think of a few more things she might want to do.
“You could be like your Aunt Gertie and jump out of a plane,” Cathy said.
Delores answered with a firm, “No!” She said she’s afraid of heights.
Mike said he would talk with the young man who flies the crop duster out at the airport to see if he would take her up.
Delores said that would not be necessary.
“You know what their rules are,” Mike said about crop dusters. “It’s over the trees and under the wires, and don’t lick your fingers when you’re spraying chemicals.”
One of Delores’ favorite bucket list check offs was her trip to Washington, D.C.
“That was the best trip,” she added. “It was so interesting.
Mike bought his motorcycle in 2014, but eventually had trouble walking, so he had the trike kit added to it. Cathy’s trike they bought used. They both enjoy traveling the countryside on them. Mike suggested Delores get one, too.
“You already have a Harley Davidson nickname,” he said. “Butch.”
“I was always a tomboy,” she said.
After their trip into town, Cathy and Mike took Delores back to her husband, Art, just south of town. But first Mike wanted to take her through the drive-thru for her bank, so they could see her, too.
Delores said that wasn’t necessary, they could just head home.
