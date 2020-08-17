The Pike County Courthouse went to a one-door entry policy beginning Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
The East door (at the ramp) will be open. A screener is stationed at the door to take temperatures and inquire as to the office visitors plan to visit. Masks are now required inside the courthouse and the court rooms.
The Pike County commissioners ask that all visitors plan their courthouse visits to necessary business.
County Commissioners, Chris Gamm, Justin Sheppard, and Bill Allen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.