Champ Clark Bridge Sign hand-over to Honey Shuck
By Stan Schwartz

Namesake: Larry Twellman, left, Brent Engel and Marisa Ellison stand behind the sign that had once been attached to the old Champ Clark Bridge. MoDOT donated the sign to the Champ Clark House to be displayed along with its other historical artifacts. Champ and his wife, Genevieve, moved into the house in 1898, and named it Honey Shuck, after the seedpods of the locust trees in the yard. Clark was Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and a 1912 candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

