The statue of a Northeast Missouri man who almost became president was among artwork damaged during a protest at the Capitol last week.
The extent of harm to the Champ Clark bust was not immediately clear. Representatives of the group that oversees Clark’s historic home in Bowling Green were notified Friday, two days after the violence.
A representative said the bust and several others were doused with corrosive materials and had been taken to the Smithsonian Institution for repair.
“It has been reported that a bust of Bowling Green’s Champ Clark was damaged during the mob violence that took place in our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6,” said Larry Twellman, board president of Champ Clark Honey Shuck Restoration Inc. “We regret the mindless behavior of those who invaded and damaged our seat of government. Those who participated should be held liable.”
The statue was one of the first of government leaders designed by Russian immigrant Moses Dykaar. Clark, who came within an eyelash of winning the 1912 Democrat presidential nomination that went to Woodrow Wilson, agreed to
