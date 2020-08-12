It will be combined with Holly Jolly event
BOWLING GREEN—The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced that “after much consideration and discussion, in addition to seeking the advice of Pike County Health Department concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, determined that it would be in the best interest of the public to postpone the 2020 Champ Clark Heritage Festival.
“Right now the tentative plan is to merge it with the annual Holly Jolly event and Small Business Saturday,” said Chamber of Commerce President Tracy Brookshier. “We would do it all as one event,” she added. This combined event would possibly be held at the end of November. Small Business Saturday is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28.
All decisions are still tentative, she said. “It’s what we’re shooting for.” The board, she added, would be going over plans and coming up with a workable solution during its next scheduled meeting, Sept. 2.
In an online post, the Chamber of Commerce stated: “Vendors and sponsors who have already registered for the Heritage Festival will be allowed to choose whether to transfer their registration to the potential combined event or to receive a refund.”
The board asked for everyone’s understanding, considering how difficult this decision was to make.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.