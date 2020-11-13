LOUISIANA—Everyone knows that having a server with a great personality makes one’s dinning experience even better. And for those who came to KC’s Place in Louisiana Thursday night, well they had about the best dinning experience they could encounter.
Five local celebrities came in to help raise funds for the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce. Chad Perkins, the newly elected state representative for the 40th District; Judge Milan Berry, with Pike County Circuit Court, John Stoeckley, with Josephines Bakery at the Eagles Nest; Viki Cadwallader, with Cadwallader Real Estate; and Tim Jenkins, with Shelter Insurance, were there to seat customers, take food orders, deliver the orders and bus tables when the diners were through. And they did it all with smiles and grace.
But don’t think these local celebrities were without skills. Jenkins said he was a waiter and bartender all through college. Cadwallader said she did some waitressing for a while, too, right there in Louisiana. Berry, on the other hand, had some international experience. He did some serving at an English pub in Switzerland.
“During the World Cup (games) it got crazy,” he said.
KC’s Place owner Karen Johnson said her family has been operating the eatery for 19 years. She noted that they host fundraisers for Chamber of Commerce about twice a year. The first two years of ownership, however, she said they still lived in Florissant and commuted. When the family bought a home in Louisiana, they became permanent residents.
Tip jars were set out for each celebrity. Although they could not keep the tips—the money went to the Chamber account for future events. Perkins said the waiter/waitress who earned the most tips got bragging rights. Once totaled, Tim Jenkins was the top earner for the event.
Letisha Washington, chamber administrator, said about $500 was collected during the evening’s event.
