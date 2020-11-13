Pike County Commissioners Bill Allen, left, and Justin Sheppard presented a $38,000 check Nov. 9 to North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) County Services Programs Director Linda Fritz and Deputy Director for Community Services Programs Janice Robinson. The money is part of the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. NECAC plans to divide the money for the following services—$20,000 for rental assistance, $5,000 for auto repairs, $3,000 each for food assistance and pharmacy/prescription needs, and $7,000 for other services. Applicants must be from Pike County, meet income guidelines and show proof that they have been directly impacted by the COVID pandemic. For more information, or an application, call NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Chandra Roberts at 573-324-2207 for an appointment at the NECAC Pike County Service Center, 807 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green.
