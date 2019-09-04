BOWLING GREEN – A car was totaled but its driver only slightly injured in a crash the morning of Saturday, Aug. 31, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Ben R. Austin, 22, of Curryville was travelling west on Route Y just outside Bowling Green when his car travelled off the right side of the roadway, ran into an embankment and overturned, the Patrol said. The crash took place just before 3 a.m.
The car, a 2013 Dodge Dart, was totaled.
The Highway Patrol report characterized Austin’s injuries as minor. He was take by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
