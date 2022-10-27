The Great River Road Bed and Breakfast located at 403 N. Main Street has had its share of interesting guests over the years. Seth Varney, who is canoeing the length of the Mississippi River, is no exception. Beginning his adventure at Lake Itasca, Minn., the primary source of the river, which flows some 2,340 miles to the Gulf of Mexico, he estimated that he would end his journey in early December.
“I began on Sept. 4 and should arrive at my destination the first week of December,” said Varney. “I have always done a lot of canoeing and backpacking. I recently switched careers and decided to take a little time to settle things and be alone. I have backpacked 700 miles of the Appalachian Trail and my longest canoe trip was about 250 miles in Georgia. So I have been out on adventures for this amount of time before. Backpacking the 700 miles took me about two month’s time to complete. Backpacking is much slower paced and more involved than being on the river, where you can sometimes relax and still manage to get somewhere,” he added.
The narrowest point of the river is about 20 feet wide, just below Lake Itasca. At its widest point it is about 4 miles across at Lake Onalaska near LaCrosse, Wis. The shallowest point of the river is just below Lake Itasca, less than 3-feet deep. The deepest point is about 200 feet at New Orleans. Varney said that the view of the river here was quite different from where he began.
“The view of the river here in Louisiana is just amazing,” said Varney. “It is so much wider here at this point. Where I started out, it was only a little wider than the length of my canoe. My stay at the Great River Road Bed and Breakfast was absolutely luxurious. I am going to be stopping in St. Louis and then my next major stop will be in Memphis, where I will be meeting up with a friend that will be tagging along with me on my trip,” he added.
Varney said that this was his first time visiting Pike County, though he may have passed through when he visited Hannibal as a child. Varney grew up in Chicago, though he currently lives in Asheville, N.C. He turned 33 this year and has been working as a paramedic for the past seven years.
On the river, he said, he averages about 30 miles a day.
“But I did 50 miles the other day to make sure that I made it here in time for my reservation,” he explained. “I haven’t had any serious problems or safety concerns on my journey thus far. I was just getting out of the quad cities the other day and had a small storm cell pop up and I suddenly had 50 mph wind gusts that I had to deal with. Initially, it blew me backwards about one-tenth of a mile or so. I fought really hard to stay above water for a brief time. After that I was able to make it to shore and hunker down for several hours. What shocked me was the fact that there was nothing in the forecast about it and it suddenly came from out of nowhere. In the event of a life-threatening emergency, I have a beacon to request help from the Coast Guard. I also keep a good tether on my cell phone, which so far, has only lost service on two occasions along the way,” said Varney.
Varney added that he carries about 175 pounds of gear, food and drinking water with him in his canoe. When he gets low on drinking water, he makes a point of locating the nearest town or camping area to fill up his containers. After packing all of his gear into the canoe, his friend, Haley, who had traveled to Missouri to visit with him, hugged him goodbye.
According to their website, “The Great River Road Bed and Breakfast sits high on a bluff of the Mississippi River. Built in the 1860s, this Victorian home has been restored to its grandeur along with some modern comforts. A new deck added in 2022 offers breath-taking views of the Mississippi River.”
