The Great River Road Bed and Breakfast located at 403 N. Main Street has had its share of interesting guests over the years. Seth Varney, who is canoeing the length of the Mississippi River, is no exception. Beginning his adventure at Lake Itasca, Minn., the primary source of the river, which flows some 2,340 miles to the Gulf of Mexico, he estimated that he would end his journey in early December.

“I began on Sept. 4 and should arrive at my destination the first week of December,” said Varney. “I have always done a lot of canoeing and backpacking. I recently switched careers and decided to take a little time to settle things and be alone. I have backpacked 700 miles of the Appalachian Trail and my longest canoe trip was about 250 miles in Georgia. So I have been out on adventures for this amount of time before. Backpacking the 700 miles took me about two month’s time to complete. Backpacking is much slower paced and more involved than being on the river, where you can sometimes relax and still manage to get somewhere,” he added.

Recommended for you