BOWLING GREEN—Purple was the color of the evening. Those wearing purple shirts are the cancer survivors. But as they showed Friday night; they are more than survivors. They are the warriors who have beat cancer.
The large group met for dinner at 6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on West Centennial Avenue. Deputy Sheriff Chad Perkins thanked Pastor Jay Ayers for allowing the group to meet for dinner at the church, and he thanked Karen Leverenz of Karen’s Catering for providing the meal.
Ayers provided a prayer for the food and for those who survived cancer and those present who were there to honor those they have lost to cancer.
Sitting between two of her supporters, Maxine Brody enjoyed her dinner. She has survived more than one round with cancer. Her sister-in-law, Wanda Grote, lost a husband and son to cancer, and her sister, Evelyn Hopke, came to support them.
After dinner, the group moved outside for a walk around the town square. A people mover was provided for those who could not walk.
Chairs were set up in front of the war memorial on the southwest corner of the square for the musical presentation and the presentation of the colors before the list of names of those who died were read, along with the lighting of the luminaries.
At the church after dinner, Ayers said that he wanted to pray for those who had survived cancer, those who were still struggling with it and those who were there “in memory of someone who is no longer with us.
“We’re not just here for the food, and we’re not just here for the conversation,” he said. “We’re here because our hearts have been touched by the struggle.”
Perkins wanted to get a sense of the fortitude of the survivors. With a show of hands, he asked those who had survived five or more years to raise their hands. Lots of hands went up. Then he asked for 10-or-more-year survivors, then 15, 20, 25, 30 years. When he reached 35, only one hand was still up. Joyce McGowan got to wear the survivor’s sash for the evening’s walk around the square.
Perkins said medical advancements have made cancer survivability more the norm these days.
At the war memorial, people were visibly moved by the musical presentations.
Members of Clarksville’s VFW Post and Auxiliary 4610 presented the colors. People rose for the flag and the singing of the National Anthem by Karen Arico. Perkins led everyone in the Pledge of Alligence.
He introduced Karen Daffron, who had been instrumental in getting the Cancer Memorial Park dedicated.
She thanked everyone for coming to the inaugural Celebration of Life.
The park is a non-profit, so any donations can be deducted from one’s taxes. People can remember a loved one by buying an engraved paver to be placed in the park. Money donated goes to the upkeep of the park, and any additional money is donated to local hospice or the American Cancer Society.
The park is there for people to memorialize those who have died from cancer and those who are still struggling, she said.
“Every year on memorial day we have a service in the park,” she said. “More than 150 pavers have been purchased in the park, as well as the benches. There is also a statue of Jesus—done by an artist near Austin, Texas. It’s a place of peace. People tell me it’s a solemn place. It is the only place some people have. It’s like a headstone for some. It’s so nice, actually people have been married in there in front of the fountain.”
Order forms are available at the park and online. Daffron said they hope to keep selling pavers until the park floor is filled.
“We appreciate your patronage and allowing us to honor your loved ones,” she said.
Jim Arico and Leverenz led the group around the square holding the banner. After the walk, there was some more music, the reading of the names and the lighting of the luminaries.
