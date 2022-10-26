Bulldogs fans packed out the bleachers last Friday for Louisiana’s Senior Night and the big game against Wright City.

The Wright City Wildcats won the coin toss and Bulldogs No. 12 Ethan Harrison performed the kick-off. The Wildcats struggled to get past the Bulldogs defense and when the Bulldogs took possession, No. 32, Kenny McCormick, scored the first touchdown with a good 2-point conversion made by No. 15, D’Marko Green.

