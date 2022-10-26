Bulldogs fans packed out the bleachers last Friday for Louisiana’s Senior Night and the big game against Wright City.
The Wright City Wildcats won the coin toss and Bulldogs No. 12 Ethan Harrison performed the kick-off. The Wildcats struggled to get past the Bulldogs defense and when the Bulldogs took possession, No. 32, Kenny McCormick, scored the first touchdown with a good 2-point conversion made by No. 15, D’Marko Green.
Into the second quarter, both the Wildcats and Bulldogs gained several touchdowns bringing the score to a near tie, which would last through the third and into the fourth quarter.
After an impressive 45 yard gain made by No. 17, Wyatt Harrison, the Bulldogs came within 1 yard of a touchdown. It looked as though this would be the Bulldogs last chance to take the lead. With less than four minutes left on the clock, the score was 47 – 42 in favor of the Wildcats. When the Wildcats took possession, before they could get a first down, a forced fumble allowed the Bulldogs to recover the ball and score another touchdown, bringing the score to 48 – 47. With only 16 seconds left on the clock, the 2-point conversion was good, and the final score was 50-47.
“It was an unbelievable game,” said head coach Greg Pitzer. “I don’t know how else to describe it. We had a great performance by our Bulldogs. We had a few injuries, but they really stepped up and played well. We never quit until the sound of the whistle and that is the story of the game,” he added.
