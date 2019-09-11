LOUISIANA – The Buffalo Township United Fund (BTUF) applied for and was recently awarded a local Community Grant from Wal-Mart and the Wal-Mart Foundation.
These grants are designed to address the unique needs of the communities where Wal-Mart stores and Sam’s Clubs operate. In the 2019 fiscal year more than $42 million was awarded in such local grants.
The BTUF grant was written to address food for the needy in Buffalo Township, which includes Louisiana and surrounding area.
“This grant fell within Wal-Mart’s area of focus of Hunger Relief and Healthy Eating. It will certainly help BTUF in our efforts to raise our very ambitious 2019 goal of $37,000. The BTUF board wishes to thank Wal-Mart and the Bowling Green store’s management for approving this grant for $2,000,” BTUF board president Walter Logan said.
