LOUISIANA – The Old Champ Clark Bridge will end with a bang, not a whimper — the details of which will be sketched out at a public meeting this Saturday
Monthly meetings with representatives of the Missouri Department of Transportation and Massman Construction, the lead contractor on the bridge, have been a feature of the construction process.
This month’s will focus on the taking down of the old bridge, per a news release issued by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The meetings usually take about an hour. Members of the public are encouraged to come with questions for the construction team.
September’s update is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. in Riverview Park, barring inclement weather.
