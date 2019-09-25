CURRYVILLE – The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Thursday, Sept. 19, that work has been completed on a bridge north of Curryville, re-opening Route E.
The bridge carries Route E over Spencer Creek two miles north of the intersection of Route E with Hwy. 54 in Curryville.
The bridge now has another four feet of driving surface compared to the bridge it replaced, which was built in 1958.
The contract for the bridge was awarded to Emery Sapp and Sons of Columbia, Mo., earlier this year. They bid $733,198 for the project.
