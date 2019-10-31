From Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Thursday, Nov. 14 MoDOT will be doing bridge maintenance on the bridge on Missouri Rte. 161 over U.S. 61. The road will be reduced to one lane traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning one quarter mile before and one quarter mile after the bridge in each direction. There will be a width restriction of 11 feet in place during working hours.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone or alternate routes during this time. Always obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.
This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also find more information online www.modot.org/northeast.
