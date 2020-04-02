Weather permitting, MoDOT crews have scheduled bridge maintenance which will temporarily impact traffic on Route UU in Pike County. On April 7-8, the road will be reduced to one lane approximately one half mile from each end of the bridge over U.S. 61 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily while work is being completed. There will be a ten feet width restriction in place while work is being completed.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. Please slow down and be attentive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.