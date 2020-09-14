HANNIBAL—Weather permitting, Sept. 14 & 15, crews from Truesdell Corp., subcontractor of Massman Construction Co., will be performing sealing of minor cracks in the PPC overlay on the Champ Clark Bridge, located on U.S. 54 in Pike County at Louisiana. The bridge will be reduced to one lane between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily while the work zone is active.
“Sealing these cracks will prevent water and salt from reaching the concrete deck and is included in the one year warranty,” explained Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Keith Killen.
Motorists will need to use caution when traveling through the work zone during these times. This work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed.
Work zones are active throughout the state. As you approach a work zone, please don’t drive distracted. Always buckle up and put your phone down for your safety and the safety of highway workers. All work zones are online atwww.modot.org, and you can receive the latest news about roadwork in your area by signing up for e-updates.
