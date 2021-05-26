Last Thursday a newly constructed bridge along Pike 135 just outside of Louisiana was dedicated to Kenneth “Bucky” Ward.
Presiding County Commissioner Chris Gamm was joined by commissioners Bill Allen and Tommy Wallace to dedicate Bucky’s Bridge in Ward’s memory.
Former Pike County Commissioner Justin Shepherd, along with Liz Wallace and Kathy Gamm were also there to help with the dedication.
Gamm said Ward fought hard for this bridge for years. It crosses the Dry Fork Creek, a tributary for Grassy Creek. It was unfortunate that he died before seeing the bridge completed, he added.
Gamm noted that the original bridge, which was estimated to be more than 100 years old, was in bad shape. School buses and ambulances would not cross it.
Gamm said the road crosses over the creek in five different places.
The highway department, he noted, built a special access at the end of the bridge so the school buses could turn around. People had to take their children to the bridge where they would walk across to get on the bus.
He noted that it cost $262,000 to build the 90-foot bridge. The original estimate from MoDOT, he added, was more than $440,000, but the contractor was able to come in under that. All the money to pay for the bridge came through a federal grant. It was completed in 2020. “We’re pretty proud of that bridge,” he said.
Once they had the money for the bridge, he said, “we decided to make it in Bucky’s name,” Gamm said. The old bridge was in pretty bad shape, he noted, and was down to only a 9-ton limit for vehicle weight.
“While I was a commissioner, Bill, Chris, and I worked with state and special road district to get the funding secured for the construction of this bridge,” said Shepherd in his Facebook post about the dedication. “I could go on and on about how good of a guy Bucky was and how much of a public servant he was, but if you knew him, it was so obvious. From this day forward this will be known to me as ‘Bucky’s Bridge.’ If you live or drive by on PIKE 135 give a big thanks to Bucky for fighting so hard for his constituents in the special road district.” Ward had been Louisiana special Road district 3 commissioner.
Gamm said that when he took office, there were 33 BRO bridges that needed to be replaced. That is down to 26 now, he added.
“We replace them as money becomes available,” he said.
