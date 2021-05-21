Patrick Turner, 48, of Vandalia, who was westbound in a 2008 Dodge Ram when an eastbound 2005 Nissan Sentra driven by Elizabeth Brueggen, 45, of Bowling Green, crossed the center line on Highway 54 near Vandalia on Thursday, May 20, and hit him head on, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash occured at 2:47 p.m. at Audrain Lane Road.
Brueggen was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital with serious injuries. Turner was taken by a private vehicle to University Hospital with minor injuries.
According to the MSHP crash report, both were wearing seat belts. The crash was investigated by Trooper D.J. Dalton with assistance from Trooper C. B. Wilt and Cpl. B.A. Mclaughlin.
The vehicles were towed from the scene by Scott’s Auto Repair of Vandalia.
