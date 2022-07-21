Outreach program is designed to build communities
In one of his first programs as the new police chief for Bowling Green, Josh Langley wants the community to join in with National Night Out.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You will receive full, ad-free access to PikeCountyNews.com as well as full access to the Electronic Edition of the newspaper.
ONLY $4.00 per month for the first 3 months!
Only $5.00 per month after promotional period.
Or
ONLY $40.00 per year for the 1st year
Only $50.00 per year after promotional period.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Subscription - Promo
|$4.00
|for 30 days
|1 Year Subscription - Promo
|$40.00
|for 365 days
You will receive full, ad-free access to PikeCountyNews.com as well as full access to the Electronic Edition of the newspaper.
ONLY $5.00 per month for the first 3 months!
Only $6.00 per month after promotional period.
Or
ONLY $50.00 for a full year
Only $60.00 per year after promotional period.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Subscription - Promo
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|1 Year Subscription - Promo
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Home Delivery of print PLUS full access to PikeCountyNews.com as well as full access to the Electronic Edition of the newspaper. INCLUDES ads.
ONLY $4.00 per month for the first 3 months!
Only $5.00 per month after promotional period.
OR
ONLY $38.00 for a full year!
Only $43.00 per year after promotional period.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Subscription - Promo
|$4.00
|for 30 days
|1 Month Subscription
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year Print and Web
|$43.00
|for 365 days
|One Year Subscription - Promo
|$38.00
|for 365 days
You will receive full access to PikeCountyNews.com as well as full access to the Electronic Edition of the newspaper. INCLUDES ads.
ONLY $3.00 per month for the first 3 months!
Only $4.00 per month after promotional period.
Or
ONLY $30.00 for a full year!
Only $35.00 per year after promotional period.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Subscription - Promo
|$3.00
|for 30 days
|1 Year Subscription - Promo
|$30.00
|for 365 days
Outreach program is designed to build communities
In one of his first programs as the new police chief for Bowling Green, Josh Langley wants the community to join in with National Night Out.
According to the NNO website, the program is to promote police and community partnerships and community camaraderie.
“That was my biggest goal when I came out here,” Langley said, “is to get more publicly involved. We’re going to do it a bit different this year,” he added, “because a real National Night Out there are block parties all over town to get the police and communities together.” Because of the size of Bowling Green and the size of the police department, it made more sense to have everyone come to one location.
So, this year, he would like everyone to come to the big park in Bowling Green to meet the members of the Bowling Green Police Department, have some food and enjoy some refreshments.
National Night Out in Bowling Green is scheduled for next month, Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m., which just happens to be election day for the primaries.
The goal of the program is to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” the site stated. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
Langley has lived in the Bowling Green area for 22 years.
He said he wants to do more community policing.
“You’ll see my face out there all the time,” he said. “We’re going to businesses and talking with business owners,” he added. He came in on a Sunday evening recently to walk the park and let people know that there is a police presence in there.
“I’m asking my officers to become more involved in the community,” he said. He believes their increased presence will make a big difference in the community.
City Administrator Linda Luebrecht said vandalism has dropped off in the past few weeks.
Bowling Green R-I Superintendent Matt Frederickson noted that it’s important to have local police presence in the schools, as well. Even though the district has a school resource officer, he invited Langley and the members of the BGPD to come to the school and have a meal with the students.
Langely said his old basketball coach would soon be the new principal at Bowling Green High School—Larry Lagemann.
“We love to have you in the schools,” Frederickson said. “You’re always welcome … we offer free meals for you and your officers to come in and sit with the students and talk with them.”
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.