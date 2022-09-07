It looked as though the Bobcats were in for a tight game last Friday when they squared off against the Palmyra Panthers.
Bowling Green won the toss and elected to receive the ball. No. 28, Zach Gibson had a good kick return putting Bowling Green in good field position. No. 1 Marcus Starks gained some ground with short yardage. No. 6 Dylan Dalton kept the driving going with a quarterback keeper that gave the Bobcats a first down. On the next play, Starks was in the Panthers end zone in the blink of an eye. The 2-point conversion was good. That put Bowling Green ahead 8 – 0 with 10:49 in the first quarter.
The Panthers responded quickly, putting six points on the scoreboard. But their 2-point conversion failed when it was stopped behind the line of scrimmage by No. 74, Teddy Charlton. Even so, the Bobcats were not expecting the Panthers to score so soon. From that point on the defense got down to business.
During the kickoff return, Starks was blazing up the field when a Panther defender pulled him down by his collar. In addition to the huge gain by Starks, a 15-yard penalty was tacked on. On the next play, Bowling Green fumbled, but recovered the ball on the Panther 30-yard line. Starks was able to get the ball to the 6-yard line. Dalton ran another quarterback keeper and put six more points on the board. Another good 2-point conversion put the score at 16 – 6.
The Bobcats sacked the Panther quarterback a number of times and forced a fumble, which the defense capitalized on immediately, gaining another touchdown for Bowling Green. With another good 2-point conversion, the score was 24 – 6.
Palmyra could not score on its next possession but the Panther defense started to sharpen up and hold the Bobcat running game. That didn’t last long and Dalton connected to No. 24, Gunner Bryant for a touchdown. Chalk up another 2-point conversion and the Bobcats were now leading 32 – 6.
The clock was ticking down to the end of the first quarter. Bryant caught the Panther runner behind the line of scrimmage forcing a pass, which Starks intercepted with just 10 seconds to go. That put Bowling Green within easy striking distance of the Panther end zone. Another touchdown put the Bobcats ahead 38 – 6. The 2-point conversion failed, leaving the score 38 – 6 at the close of the first quarter.
During Palmyra’s next possession, they fumbled the ball. Bowling Green recovered. With Bowling Green back in possession, Dalton passed to Bryant for good field position. Starks carried the ball 24 yards on the next play for another Bowling Green touchdown. This time the 2-point conversion was good, putting the score at 46 – 6, with 10:10 to go in the first half.
Bowling Green defense was able to stop Palmyra again on their next possession. Bowling Green took over and Starks was able to score again. The kick for the extra point went wide, leaving the score 52 – 6.
By the end of the half, Bowling Green was ahead 64 – 6.
During the third quarter, Palmyra was doing everything it could to stop the Bowling Green offense. After forcing a fumble, the Panthers were able to score another touchdown. Their 2-point conversion failed leaving the score 64 – 12.
On he next kickoff return, Bowling Green scored again. The point after was good, putting the score at 71 – 12.
Neither side scored during the fourth quarter, and the clock ran out on the Panthers with the score still 71 – 12.
"I thought our defense responded really well after giving up that early score," said head coach Joe Chinn. "Only allowing them 20 yards in the first half after that play. I was really impressed with our offensive line and our quarterback, Dylan Dalton. He was 5/6 passing for 93 yards and two TDs. Defensively, the Bryant brothers dominated—Bleyne and Gunner. I was also really impressed with our special teams, especially our kickoff and KOR teams. Our average staring field position was Palmyra's 40-yard line. While their average start was on their own 23-yard line."
