It looked as though the Bobcats were in for a tight game last Friday when they squared off against the Palmyra Panthers.

Bowling Green won the toss and elected to receive the ball. No. 28, Zach Gibson had a good kick return putting Bowling Green in good field position. No. 1 Marcus Starks gained some ground with short yardage. No. 6 Dylan Dalton kept the driving going with a quarterback keeper that gave the Bobcats a first down. On the next play, Starks was in the Panthers end zone in the blink of an eye. The 2-point conversion was good. That put Bowling Green ahead 8 – 0 with 10:49 in the first quarter.

