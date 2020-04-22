BOWLING GREEN—Schools are closed, businesses are closed or operating on reduced hours and staff, and that leaves a lot of people with idle time on their hands.
These factors might be contributing to a rise in reported vandalism crimes in and around the city.
A story in last week’s paper about the vandalism at the Bowling Green Reservoir was deseminated on the newspaper’s Facebook page, numerous individuals noted how they, too, had been the victims of vandalism—from spray paint to vehicles driving through their fields.
Bowling Green Police Chief Don Nacke said that his department has seen a rise in the number of vandalism complaints.
“We’ve had a rash of vandalism,” he said, but he could not attribute the rise to the stay at home order issued by Gov. Mike Parson at the beginning of April. But the amount is more than what had occurred during the same period in March. Other contributing factors could have contributed to those numbers.
“Just in the last few days,” he said, “we’ve had people going around stealing signs out of yards—some U.S. flags and some political signs.”
He also noted that a lot of street signs have been stolen, as well.
In order to combat this rash of vandalism, Nacke said, his department has increased its patrols.
“We’re also following up on a few leads we have,” he said, but don’t have anything concrete at the moment.
In addition to vandalism and thefts, Nacke said domestic disturbances have gone up, as well.
“The last few weekends, we’ve had several domestic disturbances that resulted in several arrests,” he said.
