Fuerst Avenue Free haircuts

Angie Christian, left, brought together stylists from other salons as well as a group of volunteers drawn from her salon’s customers, to offer free haircuts to students returning to school. Photo by Stan Schwartz

Giving back to the community is something Angie Christian, owner of Fuerst Avenue Salon, enjoys doing. Together, with volunteers, her staff and stylists from other salons, they offered free haircuts to students heading back to school this month.

Christian said she had been part of a much large group of stylists who used to set up at the Pike County Fairground’s main building during the back-to-school event held there annually for more than a decade. The fair took place this year before the county’s schools went back into session, but it was a drive-thru only event. (See related story on this page.)

