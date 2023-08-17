Angie Christian, left, brought together stylists from other salons as well as a group of volunteers drawn from her salon’s customers, to offer free haircuts to students returning to school. Photo by Stan Schwartz
Giving back to the community is something Angie Christian, owner of Fuerst Avenue Salon, enjoys doing. Together, with volunteers, her staff and stylists from other salons, they offered free haircuts to students heading back to school this month.
Christian said she had been part of a much large group of stylists who used to set up at the Pike County Fairground’s main building during the back-to-school event held there annually for more than a decade. The fair took place this year before the county’s schools went back into session, but it was a drive-thru only event. (See related story on this page.)
Her salon, located at 220 W. Main Street next to Pawsitively Pamper Pets, was open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide free basic haircuts to children heading back to school this month.
2019 was the last year that the haircuts were offered inside the main fairground building, as well as eye exams and hearing tests. After COVID hit, all the face-to-face interactions, during the county’s Back-to-School Fair were halted. Once social distancing restrictions were lifted, there was talk of restoring the activities during the fair, but that has not happened yet.
Christian said she the other stylists agreed to come in and work the day to provide haircuts for returning students. With her were Cheryl Jennings with Country Gals Salon, Jeremiah Tipp with Freedom Cutz and guest stylist Kelina Jacobs. Angie’s husband, Brian Christian, owner of Christian Electrical Contractors LLC, was there to help, as well as a group of Fuerst Avenue Salon clients.
Angie said she and Brian, who also cuts hair, had been going to the Pike County back-to-school event for 12 years.
In addition to the haircuts, Angie said, the Henny Penny provided hotdogs and snacks, and Jessica McCormick donated bottled water for the event.
Even though they had placed fliers all over town and at the schools, Angie said, they did not get quite the turnout they had anticipated.
At the fairgrounds, she said, there were at least 200 children getting haircuts in 2019. She and the other stylists were expecting at least that many on Saturday, but ended up providing haircuts to 40 children.
She said the free food set up outside was there in case the line for cuts got long.
Angie said providing cuts during the Back-to-School fair was enjoyable, although stressful, considering the volume of children they served.
“But when you were done,” she added, “you really felt as though you did something.”
She remembered that one year, it was just her and Brian giving haircuts.
“And he doesn’t even do this for a living,” she said.
She and the other stylists are hoping the county will be able to bring back the activities at the fairgrounds, but if not, they plan on doing this again next year on their own.
Angie said they thought about setting up at a different location, but it turned out, her shop was the perfect place for providing the haircuts.
“I wish we had more people come by,” she said.
Coming together like this, she added, is what a small town does.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.