BOWLING GREEN—Police Chief Don Nacke said he is ready to retire. A notice appeared in an earlier issue of the Times seeking a successor for Nacke when he steps down from the roll he’s had for the last seven years.
Nacke set his sights on leaving the job in October, but said he would stay on until the city is able to find someone to take over the police department.
He’s had a long career in law enforcement and is also on the roster for the Fire Department. He worked at the sheriff’s office for 30 years before retiring from that job. Then he worked at the Juvenile Office for additional nine years before becoming police chief in Bowling Green. He has also been with the Bowling Green Fire Department for a number of years.
“I was the chief, and now I’m the assistant chief,” he said.
When he retires in October, Nacke said he would have to come up with a hobby, because he doesn’t fish.
“I’m probably going to find a part-time job somewhere,” he added.
City Administrator Linda Luebrecht said the city has received inquiries by a few applicants for the position. Deadline for submissions is Aug. 13, she added.
She said once all the resumes are in, the Board of Aldermen would look through them to determine who they would want to interview.
“He does have some vacation plans,” she added, “but if we have not found someone by then, he would still be the acting chief.”
The city posted the job on the online job site, Indeed and in the local newspaper. And Luebrecht said she believes Nacke posted it on a site specific for seeking police hires.
“We still expect some local (people) to apply,” she said. “So far, we only have one, but we expect more.”
If anyone is interested in applying, she added, they have until Friday, Aug. 13 to submit their resumes to City Hall.
