The Bowling Green Police Department held its first Coffee with a Cop under new Police Chief Darin Chance last Wednesday at MeMe’s Pantry.
From 8 to 9 a.m., three officers and Chance visited with patrons enjoying their morning repast at one of Bowling Green’s favorite eateries. One of Meme’s owners, Sue Kottwitz, said it’s probably been more than five years since the department held a similar event.
Chance said he wanted to restart the program in order to put a name to the face of the officers who work in his department. With the recent shooting deaths of three Missouri law enforcement officers, it brings home the dangers they could face every day they put on a uniform and go out into public to perform their duties.
About every other month, he said, he would hold another Coffee with a Cop program. He wants to take the program to some of the other eating establishments in Bowling Green, and have it a different times during the day. He wanted to make sure all the officers in his department get the chance to visit with the public in a non-official capacity. That is why he’s considering holding the events at different times during the day.
Mayor Jim Arico thanked two of the officers, Josh Langley and Tyler Berry, for coming in for the event during their time off.
Langley said he’s been with the department for almost two years. Before this, he was with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
“It’s a different going from a big area to a smaller area,” Langley said. He was born and raised in Bowling Green. He recently bought his family home his dad built in the 80s.
He said he likes being an officer in the city because he knows the people. It’s sometimes difficult, too because he knows the people.
“I always told myself, that if I could help the community I lived in, that I would want to make a positive impact,” he said.
Like most police department, the biggest problem they face is staffing. Currently, there are three open billets in the department, but Langley said there are two people at the academy being trained. They took advantage of a scholarship program, which would help pay their way through the academy as long as they agreed to serve with the department when they graduated.
Officer Tyler Berry said he’s been with the department for about five years. He grew up in the Vandalia area.
Joining the officers for the program was Pike County Prosecutor Alex Ellison. He came over to lend support for the officers.
