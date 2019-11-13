BOWLING GREEN—Two youngsters shivering in the cold holding an ineffectual umbrella in a blowing snowstorm immediately showed the commitment the Bowling Green Middle School had to its program to honor veterans Monday.
The middle school two escorts were there, as well as several others, to guide veterans into the school’s gymnasium for a hot lunch along with some music and essays on why America is great. The main theme of the day was freedom. And that freedom, which all Americans enjoy, came at a price. But when the call came to defend this country, the men and women who joined the military were there to answer that call.
Several people noted that there would have been several more attending the Veterans Day event had it not been for the snow storm rolling through Bowling Green right then. Still, almost every table was filled to capacity. And the middle-schoolers were proud of the program they were able to produce with the help of the BGMS Student Lighthouse Council, the local VFW and VFW Auxiliary, along with several faculty and staff of Bowling Green’s R-1 School.
Sitting at one of the long tables in the gym were Charles and Delia Marshall, along with their daughter, Katie McGuire. Katie said she was especially proud of her stepfather, Charles, because of his military service. He served from 1967 to 1971 and then another 20 years in Army Corps of Engineers.
“He saved someone’s life,” Katie said, when talking about Charles’ time in the military.
“She’s just so proud of him,” Delia said.
The Bowling Green VFW Post 5553 presented and retrieved the colors during the program.
During the program, Sheriff Stephen Korte, stood on stage next to an empty chair and small table. This, he said, represented the military service personnel who could not be there to witness the outpouring of respect and thanks for their service being given by the staff faculty and students of the middle school.
“This table is a place of honor,” he said. “It is set for one.” The white tablecloth symbolizes the purity of their intention to their country’s call to arms. A single red rose is a reminder of the families and loved ones who await their return. He implored those present to remember those who could not be there; remember them until they are able to come home.
The featured speaker was MSgt. John Kirkpatrick, who was introduced by his father, Bob Kirkpatrick. John is active military and has served several deployments overseas in the Army’s special forces. Even though he’s been in serious combat situations, he was still nervous speaking to the audience.
Bob let the audience, especially the children, know that John attended middle school right there, and even played basketball in the gym where they now sat.
“Even though he could be a bit mischievous at times,” Bob said, “he graduated in 1995.” Bob talked about John’s service, starting out as an engineer and then switching over to special forces.
“We’re especially proud to introduce him today,” he said.
John said he wanted to thank all the faculty, staff and students for putting together the program to honor veterans. He also thanked all the veterans for coming.
He credited Bob for instilling in him the moral fortitude to become a great soldier. John noted that his grandfather served in World War II and his father served during Vietnam. Both veterans were reluctant to speak about their time in combat, he said.
“I didn’t understand that when I was a kid, but I do now,” he added. They have shown me how important our veterans are to this nation. John has been in the military for 23 years.
He noted that when he finished with high school he wasn’t ready for college. It was the military’s structure and discipline that made him what he is today. And he was able to travel the world and do “things that most small-town kid in Missouri gets to do.” In addition to the interesting things he’s done, John said, he’s been to about 45 countries and has seen combat in three of them.
In all his travels, the one thing he came to understand was that the United States is the greatest nation on earth. And what makes America great, he said, is freedom. He noted that he had no appreciation for freedom until after he met some of the men from past conflicts who had been prisoners of war during his time teaching in the Army’s Survive Evade Resist Escape school. After listening to their harrowing stories, John said, “it gives you a real sense of how important freedom really is.”
He added that people should not live in fear even though there are terrorists out there.
“I encourage you all to refuse to live in fear,” he said. “Terrorists are out there, but don’t let them change your life. Don’t be afraid. Live your life and live it well.”
He challenged the veterans present to go out and tell their stories about their time in the military—to the friends and family. He challenged the children to respect the veterans who live in their town, and to seek them out to ask what their time in the military was like.
“Being is America is worth fighting for,” he said.
Kirkpatrick received a standing ovation.
