New equipment was being tested during a day-long training session
After what seemed weeks of rain, the sun finally made an appearance on Saturday, pushing the temperature up to spring-like conditions. That may have had a lot of people ready to put a boat in the water and a fishing poll over the side. But here in Bowling Green, firefighters, EMS, and personnel from seven departments gave up this beautiful day to train on how to save lives.
Recently, BGFD was able to purchase equipment used for rescuing people from grain bins and silos. There to provide the training were instructors from the University of Missouri Fire & Rescue Training Institute. They brought a specialized training trailer, which houses a silo and grain bin for departments to train with on saving lives using this new equipment.
Robert Shramek Jr., who is an assistant chief with the Lincoln County Fire Protection District No. 1, was the lead instructor for the day.
He wanted to thank Brock Grain Systems, which provided the panels they would be using in the day’s training to show how to cut through the side of a grain bin. He also thanked MFA for providing the corn they use inside the training grain bin and silo. The trailer can hold about 175 bushels of grain. Once done, they would take it back to MFA’s Centralia facility.
In an agricultural county such as Pike, the possibility of a grain bin accident occurring is highly likely, Shramek said, not only on a farm but at some of the commercial grain facilities, as well.
According to the information from MU FRTI, in 2014 there were 38 entrapments and 17 deaths. 2016 saw 29 entrapments and 18 deaths. 2018 had 30 entrapments and 15 deaths. In 2019, there were 38 entrapments and 23 deaths. The last recorded year, 2020, noted 35entrapments and 20 deaths.
It takes specialized equipment and lots of training to rescue someone who has been trapped or engulfed in a grain bin. The firefighters/rescue personnel would have to work in a confined space under varying conditions. The risk to the rescue personnel can increase exponentially if protocols are not followed.
The first half of the day, the attendees went over the various scenarios that they might encounter so they could understand what they were up against in this type of rescue. Shramek also cautioned the class about not rushing into action because they could cause more harm to the victim.
A person can become trapped quickly inside a grain bin. He noted that once the victim sinks waist deep it can be next to impossible to get oneself out of the grain. He also cautioned any farmers or commercial operators that it’s important to call for help first rather than trying to get the trapped person out. Going in after a trapped person could result in the need for the would-be rescuer to be rescued, as well. Confined space work permits should be visible at every site with a grain bin or silo.
People who work inside grain bins and silos are supposed to be trained ahead of time, and should be wearing a harness that’s connected to a rope. Sometimes it becomes necessary for workers on site to help fire and rescue personnel
“We want to prepare our first responders and grain facility personnel on the proper habits,” Shramek said. “We’re trying to figure out how to work together before an incident occurs.”
He suggests pre-planning on grain elevators and other facilities, to include site inspections so first responders know what they might encounter if they are called out for an emergency.
It takes a lot of time to get someone out of a grain bin once they’ve become trapped or engulfed. There’s an extremely high mortality rate for those who become engulfed by grain. It’s important not to pull the victim out of the grain because of the amount of pressure being placed on the person’s extremities. The rescue panels are used to isolate the victim from the rest of the grain and the grain should be removed from around the victim before getting him or her out.
Shramek cautioned first responders not to enter a grain bin or silo if the grain was still flowing. All machinery should be shut off and the switch locked out by fire department personnel.
That afternoon, out in the parking area across the street from the Bowling Green Post office, the first responders got their chance to put into action the techniques they learned in the classroom. They took turns being the victim and the rescuers throughout the afternoon.
Training Officer Rick Calvin, with the BGFD, said he was glad so many area first responders came to the class. He and Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich share the training responsibilities. He noted that most of Bowling Green’s fire personnel are volunteers, and a lot of the department’s funding comes from generous donors.
He said the fire department members are meeting twice a month for an hour or more.
“And then we added an extra night,” he noted. “That one hour turns into two or three depending on what we’re training on.” Although they do get some reimbursement for their time at the meetings, Calvin explained that they are not there for the money. They joined the department to help others.
“With the new guys, we’re trying to get them up to speed and give them the best opportunity to do the job,” he said. “Most of our training is done in-house,” he added. “Almost everyone here has a full-time job outside of this.”
He noted that businesses and farmers who would want a pre-inspection, should contact the fire department to schedule a walk-through.
“They may think we’re going to come out and critique them,” he said, “and that’s not the case. We just want to know what to expect.” The department already has a list of places where they’ve done pre-visits.
He is also likes how well the other area departments respond when one department rolls on a call. They are always willing to help, he said.
Tim Niemeyer with Niemeyer Farms attended the classroom portion of the training to learn more about what can be done and what he can do to help during an emergency.
Mitalovich was pleased with the turnout of area first responders who came to train for the day. He said he knew on the first nice weekend in a while, some people would rather not have to spend the day in class and training. But these people were ready and eager to learn how to handle such rescues.
Mitalovich also wanted to thank for following businesses and organizations that donated to the purchase of the equipment for grain bin rescue and for the cost of the training: Woods Smoked Meats, Pike County Young Farmers & Ranchers Association, Sparks Maintenance Contracting, Niemeyer Family Farms, Bowling Green Tractor, Calvert’s Insurance Agency, Meyer Implement Co., Bibb-Veach Funeral Home, ADM, FCS Financial, POET, Edward Jones Bowling Green- Kevin Brown, Braungardt Ag, Advanced Eye Care, Feeders Grain, MASH, and Pike County Mutual Insurance.
Departments participating in the training were: Bowling Green Fire Department, Buffalo Township Fire Protection District, Louisiana Fire Department, Frankford Fire Department, Clarksville Fire Department, Hannibal Fire Department, and Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS.
