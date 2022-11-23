During this month's Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce meeting, the members attending learned about the coming changes to emergency services addresses in Pike County from Brittany Fangrow.
Fangrow, who is director of 911, is with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in the emergency services and records area. Even though she was made director this year, she said she’s been with Pike County 911 since 2019.
“It’s a young organization,” she explained, coming into existence in 2018. Since its start, Pike County 911 has added emergency EMD. This was a big concern of citizens she added.
“This allows us to provide things like CPR instructions … in medical emergencies,” she said.
Another big concern, she noted, was proper addressing for emergency dispatching of either law enforcement or EMTs.
“These addresses allow us to find and locate an address in the event of an emergency,” she explained. This is important, she added, because there had been times in the past when emergency responders had not been able to find an address in a timely manner.
The project to improve 911 addresses started to come together in 2020, she said.
“We had a lot of meetings to figure out what names to change,” she said. Using grants, she noted, they were able to contract with an addressing company called SDR, Safety Data Research. This company, she added, has done this for various other towns across the state.
SDR conducted an audit of the county to see what was currently being used.
“They came to the conclusion that we have some issues,” Fangrow said. One concern was the apartment complexes and mobile home parks.
“They had one address instead of each individual unit having an address,” she said.
They found more than 1,000 addresses in the county that were not listed correctly. Pike County is divided using a grid system, with 1,000 address points per quarter-mile.
“What they found out was that a lot of these address didn’t adhere to the grid system,” Fangrow said. For example, she explained, that a 1300 grid block might have a 1400 address within it. And some roads were addressed as though they were running east to west when they were actually running north to south. There were also problems with private lanes.
“Those are the roads that come off of Pike 9xxxx, or something like that,” she said. The problem with these lanes was they were named after the roads they came off of, leaving no room for growth.
“If someone doesn’t know the county that well, they could end up going in the wrong direction (to reach one of these roads),” Fangrow explained.
With the help of SDR, they are going to change the 9000-numbered roads into named roads. The names would be based off of the five quadrants in the county. Each quadrant gets a category of names, such as bird names or tree names.
“I understand that address changes are no fun for anyone involved,” she said. “This is not something that we walked into.” They have been planning for 1.5 years to develop it. “We wanted to make sure that we had ample room for growth and account for any development so we would not have to go back to the drawing board.”
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarrah Gigous said she was excited that she would be getting a named road.
Fangrow said they are doing a lot of outreach to let people know about the changes coming.
“We are rolling this out by Zip code,” she said. “There are 14 Zip codes in Pike County. The way we’re doing it is going from the least populated areas to the most populated areas. That way we can get everything streamlined.” They are also working with the Pike County assessor’s office and the U.S. Postal Service to make updates as they go.
Because of the way things are being rolled out, they don’t have an exact date on when everything would be done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.