During this month's Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce meeting, the members attending learned about the coming changes to emergency services addresses in Pike County from Brittany Fangrow.

Fangrow, who is director of 911, is with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department in the emergency services and records area. Even though she was made director this year, she said she’s been with Pike County 911 since 2019.

