It was evident from the start as the Bobcat team captains crossed to center field for the coin toss that the game was going to go in Bowling Green’s favor. As they looked down on the Palmyra Tigers team captains, the umpire flipped the coin and Bowling Green won the toss. They elected to receive the ball in last Friday’s non-conference game at Palmyra.
The Bobcat’s first drive moved quickly down field, then stalled. Facing fourth down and 5 yards, No. 8, Jace Eskew, went to the air, finding No. 34, Aiden Grote, for the first down. Suddenly, the Bobcat offense was alive again. That’s when No. 0, Bleyne Bryant, carried the ball in for Bowling Green’s first touchdown. They tried for 2 points, but could not get back into the end zone, leaving the score 6 – 0.
The Tigers could not make traction against the Bobcat defense, eventually having to punt the ball away.
Palmyra’s defense went to work, stopping the Bowling Green runner behind the line of scrimmage. An incomplete pass and a quarterback sack set up a punt by the Bobcats. They tried a fake punt, but that, too, did not work, letting Palmyra take over on downs.
The Bobcat defense held during the next set of downs.
After that, the Bowling Green offense made good headway. No. 28, Zach Gibson, caught a pass for another Bobcat touchdown. This time, Bryant carried the ball in on the 2-point conversion, putting the Bobcats ahead 14 – 0.
When the Tigers had possession again, the Bobcats stopped them and were about to take over on fourth down, but a personal foul gave them the first down they needed to keep their drive alive. That ended the first quarter with Bowling Green maintaining its lead, 14 – 0.
As the two teams battled it out, the larger Bowling Green players were wearing down the Palmyra team. With just 4:50 to go in the half, Bryant scored another touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, putting Bowling Green ahead 22 – 0.
The Bobcat defense thwarted the Tiger’s offense forcing a turnover on downs. Bryant, making major yardage, returned the ball into Palmyra territory.
No. 1, Dane Dunn, carried the ball to the Tiger 5-yard line. Bryant carried it to the 1-yard line, and on the next play, punched through the defense for another Bowling Green touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, putting the Bobcats up 30 – 0.
As the Bowling Green score climbed, the Palmyra crowd’s enthusiasm cooled considerably.
A second personal foul against Bowling Green, again gave the Tigers the yardage they needed to continue their drive. Eventually, however, Bowling Green took possession of the ball.
A pass to No. 22, Easton Orf, earned the Bobcats another touchdown. This time, they decided to go for the point after. The kick was good, and the Bobcats extended their lead to 37 – 0.
Making little headway on the ground forced the Tigers to try going to the air.
On their next drive, a deep pass netted the Tigers their first touchdown. Their 2-point conversion was good, putting them on the scoreboard‚—36 – 8.
The Bobcats truly began using their size to overpower the Palmyra players. They forced another turnover and started moving the ball back toward Tiger territory. A fumble recovered by Palmyra gave them good field position.
Bowling Green’s defense swarmed the Tiger offense and buried their runner behind the line.
Seeing their ground game crumble, Palmyra went to the air gain, but Bowling Green’s No. 11, Drew Dalton, got to the ball first, intercepting the pass.
Through a series of plays, the Bobcats moved the ball all the way to the Tiger’s 3-yard line before turning it over on downs.
The Tigers looked like a new team, moving the ball and getting two first downs in a row. But that drive stalled and Bowling Green’s offense took over. That didn’t last long, because another Bobcat fumble allowed Palmyra to recover.
With time running low in the fourth quarter, Palmyra went to the air again. The pass was intercepted and run back for another Bowling Green touchdown. The kick after was good, putting the Bobcats ahead, 44 – 8. At the final whistle, Bowling Green headed to the locker room with its second win of the season.
Bowling Green is 2 – 0 and is ranked 39th on the MaxPrep site.
Head coach Mark St. Clair was upset by the two personal fouls the team drew during the game. He told the players that under different circumstances, those penalties could have caused them to lose.
They train hard and they play hard. He didn’t want the team to play angry. With practice, they can get better and better as the season progresses. Above all, St. Clair said, he told them to have fun. Football is a great game and playing as a team can teach them about life, as well.
At the end of all games, he admonishes them not to text and drive. He tells the players to tell their parents they love them and thank them for supporting the team.
In an on-field interview, St. Clair said he thought the game went well. He gave a lot of credit to the Palmyra team for the effort they put forth during the game.
“They gave a tremendous effort,” he said. “They’re a young football team, and they played hard.”
He acknowledged the fact that the Bowling Green players dominated the game.
“We just made some mistakes here and there,” he added. But those are the things he planned to work on during the coming week’s practices.
“We’re talking about cleaning up our game,” he said. “Not making some mistakes.”
He noted how important it is that the team does not get its head down when something bad happens.
“We can’t point fingers, we can’t get our head down, we just have to continue to do the things that make us successful,” St. Clair said.
This week, he planned on working the team on their blocking—for the ball carrier and for all the players—to make sure they hit their assignments.
“For the most part,” he added, “we have to go 100 mph.” He saw during the game times when the team wasn’t doing that. Offense and defense, he noted, must be at the top of their game if they want a winning season.
“The No. 1 job we have is to build confidence,” he explained about what they are teaching the players. “So, what we’ve got to do this week is build confidence because we have a very good football team coming to town.
The Bobcats face off against No. 11 Lutheran North Crusaders Friday evening in their home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
