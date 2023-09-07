It was evident from the start as the Bobcat team captains crossed to center field for the coin toss that the game was going to go in Bowling Green’s favor. As they looked down on the Palmyra Tigers team captains, the umpire flipped the coin and Bowling Green won the toss. They elected to receive the ball in last Friday’s non-conference game at Palmyra.

The Bobcat’s first drive moved quickly down field, then stalled. Facing fourth down and 5 yards, No. 8, Jace Eskew, went to the air, finding No. 34, Aiden Grote, for the first down. Suddenly, the Bobcat offense was alive again. That’s when No. 0, Bleyne Bryant, carried the ball in for Bowling Green’s first touchdown. They tried for 2 points, but could not get back into the end zone, leaving the score 6 – 0.

