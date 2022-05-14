City starts search process for the job
It seemed like just a short time ago, Bowling Green had hired a new police chief when Darin Chance was brought on to succeed Don Nacke.
Chance, who had been the chief of police for Ash Grove, Mo., started here in Bowling Green last November. He was excited to come to this town, and eager to bring his ideas and enthusiasm to a town that was on the move in a positive direction.
In a face-to-face interview, Chance said it was time for him to move on. He had received an opportunity that he could not pass up. For the past five years, he and his wife had been unable to live in the same town because of their respective careers and the need to take care of family. A job opening as a second in command at a larger department closer to his wife made the offer too good to pass up.
“My goal was to eventually, someday, end up back in the same city as my wife,” Chance said. “So, this allowed that to happen.”
He’ll be moving back to Grain Valley, but the job is in Harrisonville.
John Hofer is the chief there, Chance said, and he is also friends with the chief he worked for when he was in Grain Valley. He noted that Hofer recently lost two of his lieutenants to the private sector leaving a big gap in his department.
Still, he added, he had only been on the job here for six months. And as much as he liked working here, the job in Harrisonville would put him that much closer to his goal of working in Grain Valley again, close to his wife.
Chance said he agreed to meet with Hofer for an interview and then decided to start the process of joining that police department.
“I had to do all the psychological examinations and lie detector test,” he said.
What Chance liked the most about being top cop here in Bowling Green was taking on the DARE officer responsibilities. He recently was part of the fifth grade student’s DARE graduation ceremony. At the time, he noted, the students were the best he had ever encountered.
With this new job, he said, he would be responsible for the DARE officers and school resource officers in Harrisonville.
Chance’s last day was last week. He started his new position on May 9.
“Professionally and personally, it’s an opportunity I can’t pass up,” he said. “I feel like we did some pretty good things in six and a half months.” He noted that he’s put in a good plan of succession for the DARE program at Bowling Green R-I.
“I’m excited about that,” he said, “because it’s hard to find someone … as enthusiastic about the program.”
Bowling Green City Administrator Linda Luebrecht said that former Police Chief Don Nacke graciously agreed to step back into the job on an interim basis until a new police chief could be hired.
“We’ve already started taking applications,” she said, “although they (the mayor and aldermen) have not started the interview process yet. Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks we’ll start that.”
