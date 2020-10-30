Alliance Water Resources has reported that a boil advisory on drinking water is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for all residents east of Business 61 North to, and including, North St. Charles Street, and from West Main to West Lee Street, south of the railroad tracks.
Boil advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday for parts of Bowling Green
