District championship up next
The Bobcats scored another victory Friday night when they defeated the Clark County Indians in a decisive win—60 – 6.
Bowling Green had a bye week the first week of districts. They came into the second game as the No. 1 seed playing on their home turf with a total of 638 season points.
The Indians won the toss and deferred. That gave the Bobcats first possession. No. 1, Marcus Starks, ran for a first down right off the bat. He then ran for another 5 yards. On the third play, Starks scored the Bobcat’s first touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, putting Bowling Green ahead 8 – 0 with 11:18 on the clock in the first quarter.
The Bobcat defense stopped the Indian drive cold, taking over possession on downs. No. 10, Bleyne Bryant, carried the ball twice on the drive down field, and Starks carried the ball in for a touchdown. Another good 2-point conversion put the Bobcats ahead 16 – 0.
The Indians started to move the ball, but after two good runs deep into Bobcat territory they fumbled the ball with Bowling Green recovering. Starks was stopped at the line of scrimmage on his first carry, but No. 6, Dylan Dalton, was able to get the first down on the next play.
The Indians could not score on their next possession. On their next drive, the Bobcats scored again on a combination of passes and runs, with Starks carrying the ball across the goal line. Another good 2-point conversion put the Bobcats ahead 24 – 0, with 4:16 left to go in the first quarter.
The Indians struggled against the Bobcat defense and had to punt, but No. 24, Gunner Bryant, blocked it allowing the offense to take over on Clark County’s 9-yard line. The first play was stopped short of the goal line, but Bryant carried the ball in for another touchdown. A quick 2-point conversion put the Bobcats ahead 32 – 0.
The Bobcats forced another fumble on the Indian’s next possession. Two plays later Bowling Green scored again, closing out the first quarter 40 – 0.
Bowling Green scored quickly at the beginning of the second quarter. During their next possession, the Bobcats fumbled on the Indian 15-yard line, but ended up having to turn over the ball on downs. That put the Bobcats in striking distance and another touchdown, putting the score at 53 – 0 after the extra point kick. The clock ran out, ending the half with the Bobcats ahead.
Starks scored again at the shortly after the start of the third quarter with the score 60 – 0. Head coach Joe Chinn started subbing in the JV players.
Clark County started another drive, pushing deep into Bobcat territory before an interception ended their drive. Bowling Green started their drive on their own 9 yard line. A fumbled allowed the Indians to recover the ball at the end of the third quarter.
That’s when the Indians were able to score a touchdown. Their 2-point conversion failed, leaving the score 60 – 6.
“I was really happy with our performance,” Chinn said. “I thought the offense, the defense and the special teams all played well. I was a little worried about coming off a bye week and how that would affect us, but I thought we looked fresh!
“Friday is going to be a tough game. Hallsville is a physical team, and last year was a big game for us. We beat them on their home turf, so I am imagining they are going to be very motivated coming into Friday. They have a very good QB, RB and OL that we are going to have to be prepared for.”
Bowling Green drove down field again scoring another touchdown. The point after was good, putting the Bobcats ahead 67 – 6.
At the start of the second half, the refs decided to let the clock run continuously. After stopping the Indian’s last drive, the Bowling Green offense ran out the clock on their last possession, leaving the score 67 – 6.
This Friday, the Bobcats get home field advantage against Hallsville in a rematch from last year’s semifinals.
Chinn told the players how well he thought they did during the game, but they would have work hard in practice all week in order to prepare for the next game.
