North Callaway proved resourceful even with lopsided final score
The Bobcats came into this game confident and ready for another high-scoring game. They left with the high score, but the coaches were concerned with how the Thunderbird players were able to get into the players’ heads.
Bowling Green won the toss and elected to receive. North Callaway immediately started with an on-side kick, but failed to recover it, putting the Bobcats just shy of the 50-yard line. No. 1, Marcus Starks, tried to run, but was stopped after a 5-yard gain. A Thunderbird penalty gave the Bobcats another set of downs to work with.
Two plays later, Starks was zipping across the goal line. He added two more points, putting the Bobcats ahead 8 – 0, with 11:10 to go in the first quarter.
The Bobcat defense went to work, stopping the Thunderbird’s ground game. But on third and long, North Callaway went to the air and was able to make a first down.
Bowling Green’s defense quickly started to reorganize but not before the Thunderbirds earned another first down. Knowing the pattern, the defense stopped North Callaway cold.
When the Bobcats took possession after the punt, it took just four plays before they scored their second touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good, putting them ahead 16 – 0.
On the Thunderbird’s next possession, they did not fare well. No. 74, broke through the line and sacked their quarterback. No. 3 ran the ball on the next play, picking up some good yardage. Confident with his team’s push, he went back to the air. No. 6, Dylan Dalton, intercepted the ball and ran it back to the Thunderbird 37.
The penalties started to pile up, pushing Bowling Green back. Even so, No. 10, Bleyne Bryant broke free on his next run and scored a touchdown. Starks carried the ball for the 2-point conversion, leaving the score 24 – 0, with 2:48 to go in the first quarter.
“It was a tough game and I have to give North Callaway a lot of credit, they played really hard and did not back down,” said head coach Joe Chinn. “North Callaway was the best offense we have seen all season, and I thought we responded well to it. That was a playoff-type game and I think it will really help us moving forward.”
Chinn noted the difficulties the team faced on the field.
“We had a lot of penalties that we have to eliminate moving forward. I think there for a stretch we let our emotions get the best of us and we kept making silly mistakes. However, I thought we responded well and got things turned around in a positive way. I am looking forward to working on getting better this week during the bye week before the playoff start!”
On the Thunderbirds next possession, they started gaining ground. Penalties plagued Bowling Green. A quick pass put the North Callaway receiver across the goal line. They tried a 2-point conversion, but it was stopped by the Bobcat defense.
With the score 24 – 6, head coach Joe Chinn complained to the referees about the holding calls they were missing as evidenced by the torn Bobcat jerseys.
There were some offsetting penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct and the players were getting angry. Even with this turmoil, the Bobcats scored again early in the second quarter, pushing their lead to 32 – 6.
On their next possession, the Thurderbirds garnered some penalties, as well, keeping the ball in their territory. Eager for some major yardage, they went to the air again, but Starks stepped in front of their receiver and intercepted the ball. The Bobcats did not score on this set of downs, turning over possession to the Thunderbirds.
More penalties pushed Bowling Green back into its own territory. But then the Thunderbirds threw another interception. Dalton picked it out of the air and made a run back toward the North Callaway end zone, but was stopped. Bryant took the handoff on the next play and ran more than 60 yards for another Bobcat touchdown. Starks carried the ball in for a 2-point conversion. Still in the first half, Bowling Green was ahead 40 – 6.
The Bobcat defense stopped the Thunderbirds again, forcing another punt. With just 30 seconds to go in the half, Bowling Green scored again. The 2-point conversion was good, making it 48 – 6.
At the start of the second half, the Bobcat defense stopped the Thunderbirds again. North Callaway was close to a first down, but had to turn over the ball before getting those extra few yards. That put the ball inside Thunderbird territory, an easy run for Starks, who scored another Bobcat touchdown.
Bowling Green tried for an extra point, but the kick was low. Still, the score was 54 – 6. After stopping North Callaway again, Bowling Green ran the ball back for another touchdown. This time the kick was good, leaving the score 61 – 6.
Once Bowling Green was over 60 points, Chinn started rotating in the JV team players. The referees also decided to let the clock run continuously. The Thunderbirds began to make some good plays. A great pass allowed the Thunderbird receiver to charge deep into Bowling Green territory, but was run down and stopped at the 15.
It was fourth and 10, when a pass earned the Thunderbirds another touchdown. A 2-point try failed, leaving the score at 62 – 12.
With the clock running continuously, there was just enough time for both sides to try to score again, but neither could score, leaving the score at 62 – 12.
