The Van-Far Indians started out strong in their game against the Bobcats. The first player got a base hit, but the second up to bat hit a high fly to center field. Another good hit put runners at first and second.
Van-Far’s No. 28, Adam McCury, had a solid hit to right field, driving in the first run of the game. That put Van-Far ahead, 1-0, at the top of the first inning. Bowling Green’s, No. 4, Kaden Chandler, was having rough time with control at the start of the game. He walked the next runner and then grazed the one after that, giving Van-Far bases full, with only two outs.
But that’s when Chandler found his mark, striking out the last player.
Chandler was first at bat for Bowling Green. He was thrown out at first on a line drive. No. 15 Cody Pogue, hit a double to center field and then quickly stole third on the next play. Not satisfied with that, Pogue stole home on a wild pitch that the Van-Far catcher couldn’t corral. His run tied the game 1-1, and gave the Bobcat bench a real chance to cheer.
No. 23, Brandon Eoff, for the Indians pitcher started to falter. No. 9, Cooper Kiel, got a base hit on a fly ball to center. No. 18, DJ Felmann drove a hit down the first base line, putting runners at first and second. Kiel stole third and then Eoff walked No. 30, Owen Niemeyer. No. 35, Adam Twellman’s, hit brought in Kiel, putting Bowling Green ahead, 2-1. No. 27, Seth Huber, hit a fly ball to center, driving in two more runs, extending the Bobcat lead to 4-1.
No matter how hard the Indians tried, they could not score. Bowling Green added six more runs in the second inning, extending their lead once more, 10-1.
Head coach Matt Jayne switched pitchers for the Bobcats, bringing in Pogue. It was the right move. He struck out the next three players, bringing the Bobcats back to the plate at the bottom of the third inning.
In the fourth inning, the Bobcats scored twice more, leaving the score 12-1. It was about this time that rain rolled in. Van-Far could not score in the fourth. In the fifth inning, Kiel hit a grand slam over the left field fence, increasing the Bobcats’ lead to 16-1. If by the fifth inning the winning team is 15 or more runs ahead, the officials could call the game. And that’s what they did, making this another conference win for the Bobcats.
